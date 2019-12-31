Jajpur: A man allegedly attacked his wife and mother following a feud Monday evening at Madhupur village under Sukinda police limits in Jajpur district. The accused has been identified as Tima Dehuri.

According to police officials, Tima had disputes over family issues with his wife Bijuli that later turned into a heated argument. In a fit of rage, Tima tried to attack her with a sharp weapon. When opposed by his mother Labanya, Tima attacked and hit on her head too with the weapon.

When he saw his wife was trying to run away from the house, Tima chased her down and attacked her again. Following the attacks, both Lavanya and Bijuli were critically injured.

Locals saved duo and informed to police. On being informed, the police reached the spot and detained the accused for interrogation.

Lavanya and Bijuli are now undergoing treatment at Sukinda hospital.

