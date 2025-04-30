Bhubaneswar: A man was killed allegedly by his younger brother in Santipalli slum in Bhubaneswar, police said Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Hamidul Khan, elder brother of the prime accused Imat Khan, a police officer said.

On a trivial matter, there was a quarrel between two brothers Tuesday, leading to the head injury to the deceased, he said.

On Wednesday, the deceased complained of a headache. Then, he was shifted to the hospital, where he was declared dead, the police said.

Shaheed Nagar police arrested the main accused, and further investigation is underway, the officer said.

PTI