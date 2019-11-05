Dhenkanal: An elephant trampled an elderly man to death near Sogar Salua Square in Kamakhyanagar area of Dhenkanal district Tuesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Hrudyananda Mallick, a resident of Godarabili village under Tumusingha police limits.

According to locals, the elderly man had gone to relieve himself Tuesday morning when he came face to face with the pachyderm. The elephant lifted him on its trunk and tossed him to the ground leading to Mallick’s death on the spot.

On being informed, forest officials rushed to the spot and launched a probe into the matter.

The presence of wild elephants in the area has left the residents panic-stricken.

It may be mentioned here that an elephant trampled an elderly man Gajendra Mahanta (75) to death in a similar instance near Machua village under Morada block of Mayurbhanj district October 1 when he had gone to the forest to relieve himself.

PNN