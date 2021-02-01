Kasganj (Uttar Pradesh): A 25-year-old man was allegedly burnt alive by his wife and her paramour in the Paharpur village in Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh. The victim, Amit Kumar succumbed to burn injuries during treatment Sunday. Amit Kumar was put on fire by his wife and her lovers Saturday night. His father has lodged an FIR against his daughter-in-law and three other men, including her father. According to the police, one of the accused has been arrested. The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem.

According to Suresh Chand, father of the deceased, Amit’s wife was involved in an extra-marital affair with a local resident Rakesh. Amit went to a brick kiln Saturday which was near his house after getting a call from his friend, Hemant. Incidentally the latter is is also Rakesh’s friend. Later, Amit was found unconscious and severely burnt, he added.

Chand claimed that before Amit breathed his last said how he was burnt. Amit said that his wife Sangeeta, along with Hemant and Rakesh, tied him, poured diesel and set him on fire. “Sangeeta’s father Ram Swaroop is also involved in my son’s murder,” Suresh Chand said.

Addition Superintendent of Police (ASP) Aditya Verma also gave information regarding the alleged murder. “Based on the complaint received from Amit’s father, a case has been registered under IPC section 302 (punishment for murder) against Sangeeta, Hemant Jatav, Rakesh and Ram Swaroop. Rakesh has been arrested. The remaining three will be arrested soon. The case is under investigation,” he said.