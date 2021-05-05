Loisingha: In a shocking incident, an elderly man allegedly died of starvation at Dumdumi village under this police limits in Bolangir district, Monday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Biswamitra Chhatria, a destitute who wandered in the village. Socials workers have alleged that he died of starvation after failing to get food for days together.

The victim had married off his only daughter and was living alone for a long period after his wife’s death. He had become insolvent after selling his land and house.

His only daughter and kin too abandoned him at his old age forcing him to take shelter in the village club house.

As a result, he was living on alms and food given by the villagers. He often used to go without food when he did not receive any food from the villagers.

A week back his health condition deteriorated following which he left the club house and went to the village weekly market. However, intolerable heat made his life further miserable.

On being informed, members of a voluntary outfit ‘Being Human Foundation’ reached the spot and provided him with food.

However, Biswamitra’s health continued to deteriorate rapidly and he breathed his last Monday afternoon. His body lay there for a long time till local social workers learnt about his death and reached the spot.

They talked to the villagers and some of his relatives regarding his last rites but none came forward to do the needful. Later, the social workers informed the Loisingha police and cremated him with their help, the outfit’s local president Ajay Behera and member Jagatpati Dani said.

Sarpanch Chudamani Seth acknowledged the incident and said that the deceased had become extremely feeble, while his limbs had swollen. BDO Ramachandra Khadia said the deceased was receiving pension and rice from the panchayat.

Khadia, however, said that he was unaware about Biswamitra’s deteriorating health condition and swollen limbs.

PNN