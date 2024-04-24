Dharakote: An elderly man died after suffering a sunstroke Tuesday at Panibandh village under Jhadabandha panchayat of this block in Ganjam district, officials said. The deceased has been identified as Shibaram Bisoi, 58, son of Mochia Bisoi. Locals informed that Shibaram was on the way to Jahada village on his bicycle. However, he suddenly lost consciousness and fell from the cycle.

Locals and his family members rushed him back home and tried to bring him back to his senses. However, he did not respond and by the time he was taken to the hospital, Shibaram had breathed his last. This incidentally is the second sunstroke death in the state this year. Health department officials said more than 100 people have been admitted to hospitals in different districts of Odisha after suffering from sunstroke.