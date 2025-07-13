Keonjhar/Patana: A person was trampled to death and an elderly man sustained critical injuries in a tusker attack under the Patana forest range of Keonjhar district, late Friday night, forest officials said Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Biranchi Jena, 40, of Sanparu village under Jenapur police limits in Jajpur district.

The critically injured person is Jogendra Bahalia, 60, of Kampalu Mangarajpur village under Barchana police limits, also in Jajpur district.

Both were working for a private contractor, staying at a temporary camp set up near a construction site. According to forest officials, a bridge is being constructed by the Rural Development department across Pichhulabeda Chaturi nullah in between Jamuleibeda and Bhalupahadi Sahi villages under the Tandabita- Dumuria panchayat.

A private contractor had engaged a team for soil testing at the site while four workers, including Biranchi and Jogendra, were sleeping in the temporary tent pitched near the nullah Friday night.

At around 3:30 am, a tusker reportedly stormed into the camp and trampled the tent. While two of the men managed to flee, Biranchi and Jogendra were caught by the animal.

Biranchi died on the spot while Jogendra sustained critical injuries. Patana forest range officer Banbihari Sardar and forester Niranjan Sethy rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the Patana Community Health Centre for post-mortem.

Jogendra was later referred to Dharanidhar Medical College and Hospital in Keonjhar for advanced treatment.

Biranchi was working as a technician under the contractor.

After the post-mortem, his body was handed over to family members. Ghatagaon police station officials have registered a case (32/25), IIC Prashant Samal confirmed.

Forest officials said compensation hasn’t yet been disbursed to the deceased’s family due to technical glitches in the mobile application used for such transfers.

Meanwhile, locals are living in fear as the tusker is believed to be roaming in the Atei reserve forest area.

PNN