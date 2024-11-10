Berhampur: A 35-year-old man has fallen victim to a cyber scam of 20 lakh rupees in Berhampur under the pretext of ‘online investment’.

He filed a complaint at the Cyber and Economic Crime Police Station in Berhampur, alleging that he was deceived by the V-5 Ever Core Investment Strategy Group.

A case (No. 26/24) has been registered and the investigation has begun.

According to the complaint, in February, the victim received a message on WhatsApp claiming that he could earn a large commission by investing money online with the help of a SEBI-registered company. Following instructions from the group, he downloaded the FYR app and opened an account and wallet in his name.

Initially, he invested Rs30,000. Later, he invested Rs50,000, then another Rs50,000.

In the following months, he invested an additional Rs1 lakh and kept investing in instalments, ultimately investing a total of about Rs20 lakh within two months.

A few days ago, he attempted to withdraw money from his account and wallet on the app, but he failed. After multiple attempts to contact the company with no success, he realized he had been scammed. Following this, he reported the incident.

