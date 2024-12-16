Bhubaneswar: Parents of a 28-year-old man, whose body was found near a hotel in Kalinga Nagar under Bharatpur police station Sunday, brought allegations of abetment of suicide against his female friend. The man reportedly ended his life by jumping off the hotel roof in the wee hours of Thursday following which the police have registered an unnatural death case and started a probe. Though no one has been booked yet in this connection, sources at the police station said that the cops are looking into every angle of the case. Bharatpur police station inspector in-charge (IIC) Deepak Kumar Khandayataray said, “Deceased Deepak Naik, a native of Ranpur in Nayagarh district, was in a relationship with a divorcee for the past several months.

The duo, along with two of the woman’s friends, had recently visited Bihar for some personal work but returned to the City December 11. They had booked two rooms in hotel ‘Bijaya Residency’. The woman’s friends stayed in one room and the duo in another.” The IIC said during the stay, Deepak had a tiff with his female friend over returning back to Bihar again. While the woman insisted on returning to Bihar again for some work, Deepak rejected the idea which eventually led to a scuffle between them. Deepak left the room and climbed to the hotel roof before “jumped off from there”, said sources.

A video of an angry Deepak rushing out of his room and proceeding towards the hotel roof went viral on social media Sunday. A senior police offi cer at Bharatpur police station said Deepak’s body was handed over to his family members after the post-mortem was conducted, Sunday evening.