Nuapada: A man, who was convicted for the murder of his wife, committed suicide Tuesday after his family refused to accept him when he returned home.

According to sources, Bhuban Majhi of Golabandha under sadar police limits of Nuapada district had killed his wife in October 2001. Acting on a complaint, police had arrested him and a court later sentenced him to 18 years of imprisonment.

When Bhuban was released from jail, he returned to his home but his parents did not allow him to enter the house. Bhuban initially, started begging for food and taking shelter on the school veranda and at Angadwadi Centre in the village.

He lost mental balance and committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in the village Tuesday.

