New Delhi: An armed man was detained Thursday after he brandished a pistol at Jamia Millia Islamia students demonstrating against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Thursday, police said.

The man, who is yet to be identified, was overpowered by protesters. A student appeared to have been injured in the incident, which led to panic in the Jamia area.

There was heavy police presence and several media crews in place when the incident took place. The students were heading from Jamia to Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial Rajghat.

However, a separate video which has gone viral shows the man firing on the protesters shouting ‘Ye Lo Azadi’.

The man who was shot at was seen being taken away, as he walked with his hands in blood. He has been taken to the trauma centre of the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Details to follow

Agencies