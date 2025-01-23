Sorada: A 55-year-old man was found dead inside a forest area near Ora village under Badagada police limits here in Ganjam district Tuesday. The family members of the deceased Kartika Swain, however, have termed it a murder. They alleged that a heated argument had ensued between Kartika and a few people over some land dispute a couple of days ago. Kartika left his home early in the morning to collect firewood from the nearby forest but did not return home. The family members grew suspicious and began a frantic search for Kartika to find him dead with multiple injuries in his body. Badagada police seized the body and began an investigation after registering a case on the basis of a complaint lodged by his family members. This is the second murder in the last 72 hours following the murder of one Damburu Swain under the same police limits. Police, however, had arrested the culprits within 24 hours of the complaint.