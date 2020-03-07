Parjang: Police recovered the body of a man from an under-construction drain near Rod panchayat office under Parjang police limits of Dhenkanal district Saturday.

The police identified the deceased as Kalia Naik, a resident of Rod village.

Local residents initially spotted the body and informed the police. After reaching the spot, the cops brought the body out and sent it for postmortem.

According to villagers, drain construction work is going on at the place without any signage or safety barricade. “This may be the reason for Kalia not being able to identify the under-construction drain and falling into it leading to his death,” a villager said.

The cops, however, said that they were waiting for the postmortem report for more clarity on conditions that led to the death of the man.

PNN