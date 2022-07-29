Baripada: A court in Mayurbhanj district sentenced a 49-year-old man to 10 years of imprisonment on Friday for raping a woman four years ago.

Rairangpur additional district and sessions judge Deepak Kumar also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Lalmohan Munda, additional public prosecutor Pankaj Das said.

On April 20, 2018, the accused raped the 55-year-old woman when she was sleeping alone in her house under the jurisdiction of Gorumohisani police station area.

The judgement was based on the medical report and the statements of the woman and eight witnesses.

