Baripada: A court in Mayurbhanj district Wednesday sentenced a man to 20 years of imprisonment for raping a 15-year-old girl.
POCSO judge Sumita Jena also slapped a fine of Rs 12,000 on Balaram Sardar for committing the crime.
The special court also directed the District Legal Services Authority to pay Rs 4 lakh to the rape survivor as compensation.
On June 28, 2019, the teenager was abducted by the accused and raped in a village.
The judgement was based on the rape survivor’s statement, medical report and 17 witnesses, special public prosecutor Abhina Patnaik said.
PTI
Leave a Reply