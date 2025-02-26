Phulbani: A special POCSO court here Tuesday sentenced a 25-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for kidnapping and raping a minor girl on the pretext of marriage.

Judge Rajesh Das also slapped a fine of Rs57,000 on the convict, with an additional 11 months of imprisonment in case of non-payment.

The convict, identified as Badal Digal, 25, from Tikabali police limits, had met the minor girl at a feast in March 2020. Later, June 13, 2020, Badal went to the girl’s house, in absence of the latter’s family members and took her to his maternal uncle’s house in Landruju village of Boudh district, where he sexually assaulted her.

The girl’s mother, June 20, filed a complaint with Tikabali police who arrested Badal and produced him in court.

PNN