Bhubaneswar: A POCSO court here Wednesday awarded four years of jail term to a 40-year-old man after holding him guilty of sexually abusing his minor daughter under Banapur police limits in 2021. The court also slapped a penalty of Rs 5,000 on the convict, Gayadhar Swain. Failure to pay the penalty would entail an additional six-month jail term, the court ordered. Swain, who worked as a plumber in Surat, used to visit his home under Banapur police limits on several occasions, special public prosecutor (SPP) Subrat Priyadarshi said. “The minor girl was sleeping in the bedroom January 7, 2021 night when Swain sexually abused her. The girl screamed following which her mother came to her rescue,” the SPP said. The next day, the girl’s mother approached the Banapur police which registered a case and nabbed Swain.