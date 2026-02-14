Balasore: In a significant judgement, a special court in Odisha Friday sentenced a man to death for killing his wife in a brutal acid attack that also left three other family members seriously injured. The verdict was pronounced by special judge under the SC/ ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Dr Abdul Samim Akhtar, who also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict.

The convict, Chandan Kumar Rana of Santragadia under Nilgiri police limits in Balasore district, had thrown acid on his wife, Banita Singh and three others. The incident occurred February 20, 2023, at Bhimpura under Sahadevkhunta police station limits following a heated altercation at his in-laws’ house. According to the prosecution, Chandan had married Banita, daughter of Kartik Singh.

However, within one-and-a-half months of marriage, Banita discovered that Chandan was already married and had two children. Following the revelation, she began staying with her parents. Chandan visited his in-laws’ residence, where an argument ensued. In an act of rage, he threw acid at Banita and her family. Banita succumbed in a hospital.