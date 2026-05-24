Jharsuguda: A special POCSO court in Jharsuguda Saturday sentenced a man to rigorous life imprisonment after convicting him of repeatedly raping his 16-year-old stepdaughter. Additional District and Sessions Judge and Special POC SO Court judge Pooja Sadangi, found Ranjit Kumar Mishra of Orampada in Purunabasti guilty under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict and ordered an additional one-year rigorous imprisonment in the event of non-payment. In addition, the court directed the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to provide Rs 10.5 lakh in compensation to the survivor and ordered that the Rs 50,000 fine imposed on the convict be paid to her.

According to the prosecution, Mishra sexually assaulted his minor stepdaughter repeatedly between January and July 2024 while taking advantage of the absence of her mother. He also threatened the victim and her family with dire consequences if the incidents were disclosed.

The case came to light July 29, 2024, after the victim’s mother allegedly caught the accused sexually assaulting the girl at their residence. A complaint was subsequently lodged with Jharsuguda Town police.

Police registered a case (497/2024) under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act, arrested the accused and filed a chargesheet within 58 days. After examining witness testimonies and other evidence, the court found Mishra guilty and awarded the sentence.

Public prosecutor Rajkumar Srivastava conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.