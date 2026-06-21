Athagarh: A court here in Cuttack district Saturday sentenced a cattle smuggler to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh in a trafficking case reported from Champapur village under Khuntuni police limits in Cuttack district in March. Additional District and Sessions Judge Raj Kumar Das found Sheikh Arman guilty of organised crime under Section 111(2) of the BNS.

The court also ordered an additional three-year jail term in case of failure to pay the fine. The state was represented by Additional Public Prosecutors Debashish Sit and Sushant Kumar Mishra.

According to the prosecution, Arman, along with his father and associates, was illegally transporting cattle in a mini-truck and an SUV when Khuntuni police intercepted the vehicles following a tip-off and arrested him.