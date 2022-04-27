Bhubaneswar: The court of the Additional District and Sessions Judge here Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to a man after holding him guilty of killing his wife over dowry in Rasulgarh area of the Odisha capital in 2012. The court also slapped a penalty of Rs 13,000 on the convict, Shrikanta Parida of Balikuda area in Jagatsinghpur district.

According to Additional Public Prosecutor Pradipta Kumar Mishra, Parida had married Laxmipriya Jena of Jagatsinghpur in 2005. The couple and their five-year-old son were residing in a rental accommodation in Rasulgarh locality here.

During the marriage, Laxmipriya’s family had given Rs 1,00,000 cash and gold ornaments to Parida, who was into phenyl and bleaching powder business. However, Parida reportedly started demanding another Rs 1,00,000 from Laxmipriya’s family.

Asking her to bring the amount, Parida sent his wife to her uncle’s place. The victim, however, returned empty-handed. Irked, Parida beat Laxmipriya to death at their residence November 7, 2012 and later surrendered himself before Mancheswar police.

The Mahila police arrested Parida after registering a case (456/12) on the basis of the complaint lodged by the deceased’s uncle Maguni.