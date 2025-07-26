Keonjhar: Keonjhar District and Sessions Judge GC Behera Thursday sentenced Sukura Munda, 32, of Parjanpur village to life imprisonment after convicting him for murdering his wife in 2021. The judge also imposed a penalty of Rs 10,000 on the convict. Sukura was found guilty of killing his wife, Subhasini Munda, 22, during a domestic dispute. Sukura’s alcohol abuse led to frequent arguments and physical assault, according to Subhasini’s father, Prabhakar Munda.

On the night of October 22, 2021, during Laxmi Puja festivities, Sukura called his in-laws, claiming Subhasini was unwell. When they arrived, they found her unconscious and bleeding from a head injury, with a bloodstained shovel-like tool nearby. She was already dead.

An FIR was filed the next day under IPC Sections 498(A) and 302. He was arrested and a chargesheet was filed December 4. Relying on police reports and testimony from 14 witnesses, the court convicted Munda.