Kendrapara: A boy’s testimony at a court here Thursday led to the sentencing to life of his father for fatally assaulting his mother four years ago.

The boy’s father and his woman partner were sentenced to life imprisonment by the court in the case.

The eight-year-old boy was the sole eye-witness to the brutal assault which took place in their home.

The boy had lost his mother, who was assaulted for objecting to the relation between her husband and the woman, in the incident.

The sentence against the two convicted in the case was passed by Kendrapara district and sessions court judge Basudev Panda, who examined 15 witnesses including the boy.

(PTI)