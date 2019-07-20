Cuttack: A court here sentenced a man to seven years rigorous imprisonment for snatching a gold chain of a woman police officer three years ago.

Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Assistant Sessions Judge Haraprasad Patnaik pronounced the jail term Friday, after finding 23-year-old Siddheswar Kar guilty of committing the crime.

A motorcycle-borne man, Kar, had snatched the gold chain of the police officer near a traffic signal, when she was travelling with another woman constable on a moped in the city August 13, 2016, according to the prosecution.

However, Kar was caught by bystanders while he was trying to flee.

