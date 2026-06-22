Balasore: A man was killed and his wife critically injured in Balasore district after a dispute over a coconut tree turned violent, police said Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Harimohan Mohanty of Shankarpur village under Sadar police limits, was allegedly attacked with a sharp-edged weapon by his elder brother and others following a land-related dispute.

Police said the accused fled after the attack and a case has been registered.

The couple was initially admitted to Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital before being referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, where Harimohan succumbed to injuries en route.

His wife remains critical. An investigation is underway.