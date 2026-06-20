Bhubaneswar: A man was allegedly hacked to death with a sharp weapon in Bhubaneswar Saturday, with police suspecting the murder stemmed from a dispute linked to an alleged extramarital affair.

The incident occurred at Sri Sai Vihar in the Gadakan area under Chandrasekharpur police limits, triggering tension in the locality.

According to preliminary information, the deceased was suspected of having an illicit relationship with the accused’s wife, leading to a long-standing dispute between the two men.

The conflict reportedly turned violent Saturday morning when the accused allegedly attacked the victim with a cleaver. Locals rushed the injured man to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police reached the spot and launched an investigation. The accused has been arrested, and the weapon used in the crime has been seized.

The body has been sent for postmortem examination, while police are probing the exact motive behind the murder and examining whether anyone else was involved.