Rayagada: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly hacked the boyfriend of his daughter to death with an axe at Adatakiri village under Kashipur block in this district Tuesday evening. He also attacked his daughter who suffered serious injuries and is currently battling for life at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) here. The deceased was identified as Mangalsingh Majhi and the injured Lalita Majhi – both residents of the same village.

Accused Bijay Majhi, who had fled the spot after committing the crime, was arrested Wednesday. Police said Lalita had eloped with Mangalsingh last month. However, Bijay asked her to come back so that an amicable solution could be worked out. Lalita had returned to her home a week back. Bijay invited Mangalsingh to his residence Tuesday and requested him to take Lalita back. However, when the duo was leaving on a bike, Bijay attacked them with an axe. Mangalsingh died on the spot while locals rescued Lalita and rushed her to the Kashipur CHC. She was later shifted to the DHH here.