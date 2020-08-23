Kaniha: A man hacked his elder brother to death with an axe over a family feud at Shipur village under Samal police limits in Angul district Sunday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Ranjan Barik, elder brother of the accused Niranjan Barik.

According to locals, the two brothers had a fight over some family issue. Niranjan and Ranjan had a duel Saturday 11:30 pm. Later, Niranjan lost his cool and planned to kill his elder brother. While Ranjan was sleeping after the fight, Niranjan attacked Ranjan with an axe at about 1:00am early Sunday morning.

Ranjan died on the spot due to excessive bleeding.

After committing the crime Niranjan walked to the local police station and surrendered, police said.

After arresting Niranjan, police team reached the village and recovered the body. The body was later sent for postmortem to Angul district headquarters hospital.

A case was registered in this connection and the body was handed over to family members after postmortem.

PNN