Titilagarh: Police Saturday arrested a youth on charge of arresting an on-duty doctor on Titilagarh hospital premises October 24.The accused, Sudhir Nanda (36) was produced in court after his arrest.

Earlier, two other youths Bimal Sharma and Raju Sahu had been arrested in this connection. Police said Nanda had admitted his wife for treatment in the hospital October 24 night.

However, Sudhir and his friends assaulted Dr Dillip Pattnaik who was then on duty after he got a little late in attending to his wife. Later, Nanda’s wife was shifted to the district headquarters hospital for advance treatment. Police arrested him after he came back from Bolangir.