Bhubaneswar: The Airfield Police Monday arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly assaulting two persons and issuing them death threats over trivial reasons. IIC Sashikanta Rout identified the accused as Suraj Mohapatra, a resident of Danda Sahi under Lingaraj police station limits. Earlier, Suraj had been booked six times by the City cops for similar offences. Rout said the complainant, Sunil Raj, alleged that he was returning home along with his friend on a bike after a picnic late May 17 when Suraj stopped them. The accused allegedly questioned the duo over returning home late night. When they asked Suraj to disclose his identity, he allegedly threatened to finish them off. “Suraj suddenly picked up a glass bottle which was lying on the ground and smashed it on Sunil’s head,” Rout said as quoting the FIR. Sunil told the police that he lost consciousness and bled from the wound on the head following the attack. Suraj fled from the spot in the melee, he said. Later he complained with the Airfield police. Acting on the complaint, the cops searched Suraj for over three months before finally nabbing him Monday

DEBADURLLAV HARICHANDAN, OP