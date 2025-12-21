Malkangiri: Police in Malkangiri district Saturday arrested a man accused of raping a differently-abled minor girl, authorities said.

Police produced the accused identified as Deepak Baroi, 45, in the court from where he was remanded to judicial custody after his bail pleas were rejected. The matter came up before police after the girl’s family members lodged a complaint at the Malkangiri police station.

Police registered a case (666/25) and took the accused into custody. Further investigation is underway. The incident occurred when the girl’s parents were away from home December 15. Deepak entered their home when the girl was alone and raped her, police said.

The girl’s elder sister and a neighbour noticed the act and raised an alarm. The accused allegedly threatened to kill the girl if she disclosed the incident and fled the scene, the complaint states.