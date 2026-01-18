Bolangir: Police have arrested eight persons, including the elder brother of a businessman, in connection with the latter’s murder. The victim was pushed to death from a bridge in what investigators say was a premeditated killing stemming from a long-standing financial dispute.

Those arrested are Naba Ku mar Thanapati, 43; Kshetramo han Suna, 32; Milan Bohidar, 38; Mantu alias Mahadeb Bag, 19; Ranjit Mishra, 25; Sahil Bagarty, 22; Manoj Selma; and Raja Kumbhar, 30, all residents of different areas of Bolangir district, police said. Bolangir Superintendent of Police Abhilash G said the crime, initially believed to be a case of suicide, was later established as a murder following scientific, forensic and cyber investigations.

The victim, Nataraj Thanapati of Deulgudi village under Tusura police station, was found dead beneath the Tel river bridge January 2. His death had raised suspicion as it occurred just days before his scheduled wedding, with wedding invitations already distributed.

Police said the prime accused, Naba Kumar Thanapati, the elder brother of the deceased, allegedly conspired to kill Nataraj over a prolonged financial dispute. During the investigation, police found that Naba Kumar paid Rs 60,000 in cash in the last week of December 2025 to Kshetramohan Suna to execute the murder.