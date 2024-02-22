Berhampur: A man hurled a tomato at 5T Chairman Kartik Pandian during ‘Ama Odisha, Nabin Odisha’ event held at Bellaguntha in Ganjam district.

According to a source, Nabin Odisha Chairman Pandian landed at Bellaguntha in a helicopter. While he was approaching the stage, the man barged in and threw a tomato at the BJD leader. The tomato, however, missed Pandian.

Some BJD party workers present at the spot caught hold of the man and roughed him up. The security personnel swiftly came into action and took control of the situation.

Later, the police rescued the man from the disgruntled BJD workers and took him to the local police station.

Talking about the incident in his speech, Pandian said, “I will serve the people of Odisha despite egg, tomato and ink attacks on me.”

The man who hurled tomato at the BJD leader is said to be a Congress worker, the source added.

Earlier, Pandian — a bureaucrat-turned-politician — had faced black flag protests and an ink attack. A person in Puri district in August last year had hurled ink at Pandian when he was serving as the secretary (5T) to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Pandian opted for voluntary retirement from service in October and joined the BJD.

