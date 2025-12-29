Berhampur: A 32-year-old man was arrested and sent to judicial custody Sunday for allegedly killing his wife by strangling her with a sari in Shantinagar under the Gosaninuagaon police station limits.

The deceased was identified as Suchitra Prusty, a resident of Chanchadapadia near Shantinagar.

Her mother, Jaya Dalai, lodged a complaint alleging that her daughter was murdered over dowry demands.

Police registered a murder case (481/25) and conducted an inquest in the presence of a magistrate. Injury marks were found on Suchitra’s body.

The post-mortem report confirmed that she was strangled using a sari, which police have seized as evidence.

The accused, Suchitra’s husband Mitu Prusty, a driver by profession, was arrested Sunday and produced before a court which remanded him to Berhampur Circle Jail. Police said a scientific team is assisting in the investigation.

According to the complaint, Mitu married Suchitra in April 2018. The couple lived in a rented house in Shantinagar and had a 7-year-old son.

The child had gone for tuition Saturday morning when the incident occurred. Police said Mitu later informed his mother-in-law over the phone that Suchitra had died.

The complainant alleged that her daughter had been subjected to mental and physical harassment by her husband over additional dowry demands.