Chhendipada: In yet another instance of man-elephant conflict, a man was killed by a wild elephant at Bhalutaila village near Kanaloi reserve forest under Chhendipada forest range of Angul district Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Kishore Chandra Sahu (50) from Kanaloi village.

According to locals, Kishore, a member of Kanaloi Majhisahi Banasanrakshana Samiti, had gone to the jungle near Bhalutaila to guard it. He came face to face with an elephant while returning home for lunch. The jumbo caught him by its trunk and trampled him under its feet before he could run away from the spot. Kishore died on the spot.

As the news of the incident spread, tension flared in the village. On being informed, Chhendipada forest department officials reached the village and held discussions with the irate villagers.

The villagers demanded compensation for the bereaved family and steps to check elephant menace in the locality.

