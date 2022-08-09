Polsara: A man was killed Monday in a planned attack by family members of a co-villager over alleged land-related dispute at Patalsingi village under Polsara police limits in Ganjam district. The deceased was identified as Panchu Sahu, 55, a resident of the same village. Polsara police rescued Panchu in critical condition and rushed him to the Polsara community health centre (CHC). However, the doctors there pronounced Panchu dead on arrival, police official Krushna Saha said.

Later, the body was sent for post-mortem to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. Police have registered a case and launched a manhunt to nab the assailants, IIC Jeetendra Kumar Mallick informed reporters. Panchu was working on his farmland Monday morning when he was attacked. Co-villager Subal Sahu, his three sons Manoj, Shankar and Sumant reached the place and assaulted Panchu with sharp-edged weapons. As a result, Panchu suffered critical injuries on his stomach, legs and face and collapsed on the spot.