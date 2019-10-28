Raghunathpur: A long-standing dispute over property between two families at Badapatna village under Raghunathpur police limits here took a tragic turn with a 48-year-old man being bludgeoned to death Sunday evening.

According to Raghunathpur inspector in-charge (IIC) Babita Dalai, it was around 10pm Sunday when Lipu Sethy, along with his brother Kedar Sethy and father Surendra Sethy, had bludgeoned Indramani Sethy to death over a long-prevailing property dispute. Lipu and Kedar have been taken into custody, while Surendra is on the run ever since the incident, Dalai said, adding that Indramani’s brother Chandramani sustained injuries while trying to save his sibling in the attack.

Dalai added that Indramani’s son Suraj approached them around 11pm and narrated the gruesome episode following which a team of Raghunathpur police, led by Dalai, reached the spot and rushed a ‘lifeless’ Indramani to a nearby healthcare facility where he was declared ‘dead on arrival’.

Soon after Jagatsinghpur superintendent of police (SP) Prakash R, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) DR Jena, a forensic team and magistrate cum additional tehsildar Manas Kumar Tripathy, along with Dalai, reached the spot and carried out the investigation.

Police claimed to have recovered the crime weapon from the spot.

“A case (93/2019) has been registered in this connection under Sections 341,323,325,302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and a probe is on into the case,” Dalai pointed out, adding that efforts are on to trace Surendra at the earliest.