Cuttack/Bhubaneswar: The State Transport Authority (STA) has launched a statewide enforcement drive against the illegal transportation of passengers in goods vehicles, leading to strict action across the state.

The special drive, initiated by Commerce and Transport department under the direction of Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena, has been in force since April 29.

During the first three days of the drive, authorities inspected a total of 3,034 vehicles across the state. Violations were detected in 326 cases, resulting in challans being issued.

Demonstrating a strict stance against offenders, enforcement teams detained 226 vehicles and seized 93 vehicles for serious violations.