Kalaburagi, (Karnataka): A man was arrested for killing his daughters after his wife eloped with her paramour in Kalaburagi district, police said on Thursday.

Lakshmikantha (34), a resident of Bhovi Galli in Bamboo Bazar of Kalaburagi, was an auto driver by profession.

According to police, the accused had married Anjali after falling in love with her. The couple had four children together. His wife had eloped with her paramour four months ago.

The accused suffered from severe mental trauma and got into an agitated mindset since then. He also took alcohol. After the woman eloped, the children lived at their grandmother’s place.

On Tuesday, Lakshmikantha went to meet his children and took two of them — Soni (10) and Mayuri (8) — to a park in the limits of M.B. Nagar police station and smothered them to death in his vehicle.

Investigations revealed that the accused had dumped the bodies of his children below the back seat and roamed all over the city. Police also say that many people had travelled in his auto not having any idea of two bodies beneath their seat.

He had roamed all over the city till Wednesday afternoon and later turned himself in to the police.

Further investigation are on.