Muniguda: A man killed his elder brother after a violent quarrel at Goratha village under Munikhola gram panchayat in Rayagada district Wednesday, police said.

The victim, identified as Gulta Jakasika, died at the spot after his younger brother, Adu Jakasika, allegedly struck him with an axe and fled the scene.

Senior police officials, including SDPO Santeshini Oram and Muniguda police station officer Keshab Sarangi, reached the spot and sent the body to Muniguda CHC for postmortem.

A case (126/26) has been registered.