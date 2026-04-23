Dhenkanal/ Rasol: A man posing as a Census official allegedly robbed a woman of her ‘mangalsutra’ and mobile phone in Giridhar Prasad village under Rasol police limits in Dhenkanal district, police said.

According to a complaint lodged by Aparna Bisoi, the victim, Tuesday, the accused arrived at her house and asked for Aadhaar cards of family members, claiming that he is a Census official.

When the woman went inside to fetch the documents, the man entered the house, threatened her by holding a knife to her child’s neck and asked her to undress.

When she refused, the accused snatched her mangalsutra and mobile phone and fled the scene on a black motorcycle, police said.

Rasol police registered a case and launched an investigation, said IIC Biswaranjan Mohanty.

Dhenkanal Superintendent of Police Abhinav Sonkar said police had earlier responded to a similar incident in Kamakhyanagar.

In that case, Census officials were allegedly attacked despite identifying themselves, and action has been taken against three persons.

Police said a similar complaint has now surfaced in the Rasol area, and an investigation is underway by the local police along with the Hindol SDPO.