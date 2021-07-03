Kendrapara: A 32-year-old man allegedly killed his younger brother in Odisha’s Kendrapara district, police said Saturday.

Surendra Samal attacked his younger brother Rajendra Samal (30) in a sudden fit of rage with a wooden plank at Sobala village Friday night, an officer said.

The victim who sustained head injuries bled to death on the spot, Pattamundai police station inspector Rakesh Kumar Tripathy said.

The suspect fled after committing the crime and a search is on to arrest him. An investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause behind the attack, he added.

PTI