Nagpur: A 22-year-old man allegedly murdered his girlfriend’s 10-year-old brother and grandmother. The man then committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train in this city, police said Friday. All this happened when the girlfriend was not at home.

The man has been identified as Moin Khan and is a resident of Mominpura locality. He allegedly brutally stabbed to death his girlfriend Gunjan’s grandmother Pramila Maroti Dhurve (70). Then he killed her her younger brother Yash at their home Thursday afternoon in Hajaripahad area, an official said.

The victims were rushed to a hospital and they were declared brought dead, the official said.

Khan’s body was found on a railway track in Mankapur area later Thursday night. Police suspect he might have committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train, the official informed.

According to the police, Gunjan had met Khan on Instagram in November last year. She had introduced him as a friend to her family.

When the family subsequently realised the duo were in a relationship, they asked her to break it off. Her phone was taken away and she was sent to a relative’s place, the official said.

An offence under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered in this regard at Gittikhadan police station.