Rourkela: A man was murdered at Katakhandi area under Bonai police limits of Sundergarh district early Tuesday morning. His neighbour, who is absconding, is said to have committed the crime.

The deceased has been identified as Asish Nayak (25) and the absconding neighbour as Tanu Nayak.

It was around 8.30am when Tanu picked up a quarrel with Asish over a past issue. Then, the former attacked the latter with a sharp weapon, causing grievous injuries, a source said.

Hearing his cry, family members came out of the house and rescued a profusely bleeding Asish. He was immediately rushed to Bonai sub-divisional hospital, but to no avail. The doctors there declared him received dead.

Later, the police reached the spot on being informed and launched an investigation. They seized the body for postmortem and have launched a manhunt to nab Tanu.

This cold-blooded murder has left the villagers shocked. They have demanded immediate arrest of the accused.

PNN