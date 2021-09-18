Phulbani: Police Friday exhumed a body from an isolated place in a forest near Pangurumila village under Parampanga panchayat in Kandhamal district.

The body has been identified as that of Chaitanya Pujari, son of Bhuskar Pujari, a resident of the same village. The police detained Bhuskar and his two sons on charge of killing his youngest son Chaitanya.

According to sources, Bhuskar had murdered his son September 14 night and buried his body in the forest. And he did not reveal it before anyone, including his family members.

Suspecting Bhaskar’s involvement in the mysterious disappearance of Chaitanya, the neighbours informed Parampanga sarpanch Ramesh Chandra Mallik Thursday. And Mallick alerted Baliguda police.

After carrying out an investigation, the police detained Bhuskar and his two sons. During interrogation, the police came to know about the crime. Friday, the police took Bhuskar to the spot and exhumed the body in the presence of magistrate Shasanka Patra.

Chaitanya was a habitual drunker. He had been harassing the family members. Fed up with this, Bhuskar had decided to kill him to get rid of his son.

On the other hand, Bhuskar denied his involvement in his son’s death. He said his son had committed suicide by hanging from a tree. After his death, he had only buried his body.

“The police are investigating the case. The post mortem report will throw light on the cause of the death,” informed magistrate Patra.

PNN