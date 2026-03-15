Bhubaneswar: A 52-year-old man allegedly died by suicide by consuming a poisonous substance after bludgeoning his wife, daughter-in-law and four-year-old granddaughter to death in Odisha’s Deogarh district following a domestic dispute, police said Sunday.

Ramesh Garia allegedly killed the three persons in Gariapali village in the Kundheigola area Wednesday night and fled the spot. His two sons were out of the village at that time, a police officer said.

After getting information about the incident from Garia’s son, the police seized the bodies and launched an investigation. The police Saturday found Garia hiding atop an overhead water tank in the village, he said.

However, when the police and fire services personnel reached the spot and attempted to bring him down, he threatened to jump from the tank, prompting officials to conduct a rescue operation, Deogarh Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Mishra said.

After an hour-long operation, the police, with help from fire service personnel, tried to overpower Garia, but as they came near him, he allegedly consumed some poisonous liquid substance, which he had kept with him, Mishra said.

He was immediately rushed to the Deogarh district headquarters hospital and was later shifted to VIMSAR, Burla, as his condition deteriorated, the SP said.

He later died at VIMSAR, Burla Saturday night while undergoing treatment, Mishra added.