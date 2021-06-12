Sambalpur: A man killed his 3-year old daughter and injured his wife along with three other daughters before attempting suicide by slitting his throat at Joutakbahal village under Govindpur block of Sambalpur district Saturday.

The injured ones are undergoing treatment at Garposh community health centre (CHC).

According to a source, Sukhu Oram Saturday morning picked up a fight with his wife over some reason. He then attacked his wife and four children with a sharp weapon. While his three-year-old daughter died on the spot, his wife and other three children sustained grievous injuries.

In an attempt to end his life, he then slit his throat with the same weapon.

Hearing the cries, neighbours rushed to the spot only to find the entire family in a pool of blood. They immediately informed the police. Later, police reached the spot, sent the body for postmortem and rushed the injured ones to Garposh community health centre.

A detailed investigation is underway, it was learnt.

PNN