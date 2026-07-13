Raurkela: A woman was allegedly murdered by her husband following an argument over a delay in serving dinner in Raurkela Saturday night, police said.

The victim, Sunita Bilung, was found dead at their rented house in the Netajinagar Pahad Upar Basti area under Raghunathpali police limits.

Her husband, Sanjay Bilung, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

According to police, Sanjay, a daily wage labourer, returned home allegedly under the influence of alcohol and asked for dinner.

During the ensuing argument, he allegedly attacked his wife with a broken floor tile, inflicting fatal head injuries.

Police seized the body and sent it for post-mortem.

A murder case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.