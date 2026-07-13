Boudh: A migrant worker from Boudh district died after he collapsed while working at a textile mill in Tamil Nadu Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Tuna Mahanandia, 56, of Bijapadar village under Brahmanipali panchayat. He had been working at a textile mill in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirappalli district since March.

According to family members, Mahanandia collapsed while on duty at around 7 am and was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

As the family is unable to bear the cost of transporting the body, they have appealed to the district administration for financial and logistical assistance to bring his body home.

The appeal has also been supported by the Boudh district unit of the Pana Ganda Samaj Bikash Parishad, with general secretary Sudhanshu Dang submitting a memorandum to the District Collector and the District Labour Officer.