Berhampur: A man killed his wife and then hanged himself from a tree in Odisha’s Ganjam district police said Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Chitrasen Nayak (28), a labourer, and his wife Puja Naik (25), mother of two young boys.

According to police, the couple had frequent domestic disputes, and a quarrel Monday night reportedly escalated into violence.

Chitrasen allegedly attacked Puja with a kitchen knife before taking his own life by hanging from a tree around 200 metres from their house.

Locals discovered his body on Tuesday morning. The incident took place at Saranuapalli within Belaguntha police limits.

Police sent the bodies for post-mortem examination at the sub-divisional hospital at Bhanjanagar.

“Initial investigation suggests the incident may have occurred due to a domestic dispute which escalated into violence,” Bhanjanagar SDPO Deepak Mishra said.

He said the couple had got married about seven years ago and were blessed with two boys aged six and four years.